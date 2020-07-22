Covid-19 in Kerala Updates: more than one thousand infections cases in Kerala in a day, total number of patients cross 1500

Thiruvananthapuram: For the first time on Wednesday, the maximum number of 1038 cases of corona virus infection has been reported in Kerala. After this, the total cases have been 15032. At the same time, 1.59 people have been kept under observation. Chief Minister P Vijayan told reporters here that a total of 8,818 patients are under treatment, out of which 53 are in ICU and nine infected people have been put on ventilator. Also Read – Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Alert: 747 new cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh, close to 25 thousand people got infected, read details

Vijayan said that 785 people got infected by coming in contact with the already infected person while 57 other people are not aware of where the infection came from. He told that 87 of these infected have come from abroad and 109 from other states. The death toll has risen to 45 after a 75-year-old man died in Idukki due to infection.

Out of the 226 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, 190 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The situation is serious & the government is considering whether a complete lockdown should be imposed in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

In the last 24 hours 20,847 samples have been tested. Around 1,59,777 people are under surveillance, out of which 9,031 are admitted in hospitals. 1164 people were admitted to the hospital today. Vijayan said that 31,86,44 samples have been tested so far.

According to the Chief Minister, the situation in Thiruvananthapuram remains very serious. Out of 226 cases in the district, 190 were infected due to contact with infected persons while 15 people are not aware of where the infection occurred. There are eight health workers among the infected.