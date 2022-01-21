COVID-19 in Liga MX: despite the increase in infections, this is how the capacity of the stadiums remained for matchday 3

The cases of COVID-19 in Mexico have not stopped the activity of the Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

In Mexico, the rise of COVID-19 infections continues to rise, but sports activities will continue their course, at least in Mexican soccer. Through an official statement, the BBVA MX League confirmed the capacity What will the different stadiums to dispute day 3, which will begin next Thursday, January 20 and concludes on Sunday, January 23.

Two matches corresponding to the third date of the Mexican tournament will be played in Mexico City: Cougars vs. Tigers Y America vs Atlas. Despite the fact that the Mexican capital is one of the entities with the highest number of registered cases in the entire country, it will be the single state that has access to the 100 percent.

The University Olympic Stadium and the Aztec stadium will open their facilities to the amateur public in their maximum availability. Under the Liga MX protocols To allow the entry of soccer fans, the two CDMX sports venues will be able to have a full stadium.

The University Olympic Stadium and the Azteca Stadium will open their facilities to the amateur public at their maximum availability (Photo: Galo Cañas/ Cuartoscuro)

In the case of the game in Ciudad Universitaria, it is one of the most important meetings of the day due to the rivalry between both squads, while in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula The Eagles will receive the current champion of the First Division.

According to the latest technical report on the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico, the CDMX registered one million 121 thousand 301 accumulated cases, despite the fact that the figure heads the state statistics of infections in Mexico, no actions have been taken to reduce activities and the closure of soccer stadiums has not been considered.

Another of the stadiums that will have a capacity greater than 50% will be the Cuauhtemoc Stadium for him Puebla vs. Tijuana, sweet potato growers will open their facilities to 85% of its capacity. It should be noted that this commitment was postponed due to positive cases in the Just.

The Azteca stadium will have 100% of its capacity to receive Atlas (Photo: Rodrigo Herrejón Chávez/Infobae)

The border officials identified a total of seven contagions on their campus, so they will not be able to play on Friday, January 21 as planned and will wait for their duel to be rescheduled. As part of the actions undertaken by the Mexican league is that games can be rescheduled in which several cases are identified, in order to prevent the spread of the virus in sports facilities and expose fans.

The stadium that will have The lowest capacity allowed will be the BBVA de Monterrey, since it will only allow an entry of 50% of its capacity.

The rest of the stadiums were as follows:

Fans must follow the health protocols to enter the game (Photo: REUTERS / Omar Hernández)

San Luis vs. Juarez – Alfonso Lastras 75%

Mazatlan vs Toluca – Kraken Stadium 60%

Chivas vs Queretaro – Akron Stadium 60%

Leon vs. Pachuca – Nou Camp 70%

America vs Atlas – Azteca Stadium 100%

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul – BBVA Stadium 50%

Pumas vs Tigres – University Olympic 100%

Santos vs Necaxa – TSM Corona 80%

Puebla vs Xolos – Cuauhtémoc Stadium 85% (pending rescheduling)

The stadium that will have the lowest capacity allowed will be the BBVA de Monterrey, since it will only allow entry to 50% of its capacity (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

The Mexican league considered the epidemiological traffic light of each entity to establish its maximum capacity, in addition to consulting the health authorities to decide the appropriate capacity for each of the matches committed for this date of the Grita México Clausura 2022.

Throughout the week, the clubs have followed the protocol to detect infections within their facilities and thus prevent outbreaks that compromise players and coaching staff. Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX encouraged fans and managers to continue with health measures in the face of COVID-19 disease.

