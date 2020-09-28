Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Things are not improving in Maharashtra, 18,056 new cases of Kovid-19 revealed in 24 hours, 380 died

Covid-19 in Maharashtra Update: On Sunday, 18,056 new cases of infection with corona virus were reported in Maharashtra and with this the total number of such cases in the state increased to 13,39,232. The health department gave this information in a statement here. According to the statement, the death toll rose to 35,571 with the death of 380 patients. A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the number of patients recovered in the state increased to 10,30,015. Also Read – Delhi: Patients are being brought in critical condition, most deaths are due to other diseases

There are 2,73,228 patients infected in the state right now. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 4,876 new cases were reported and 81 patients died. 2,261 cases were registered in Mumbai city and 44 patients died. With this, the total cases in the city increased to 1,98,846 and the number of dead increased to 8,794.

Pune City reported 1,557 cases while Pimpri Chinchwad had 763 cases, Nashik City 875, Nagpur City 928, Nanded City 258, Aurangabad City 210, Sangli City 147, Ahmednagar City 141 cases. The recovery rate of patients in Maharashtra is now 76.91 percent while the death rate is 2.66 percent.

Let us tell you that Maharashtra is the worst affected by Corona outbreak in the country. So far, about 13 lakh 40 thousand people have been infected in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is the only state where Corona has the most active cases. More than 2 lakh 73 thousand people are still suffering from corona in the state.