Covid-19 in Noida Update: News of relief amid Corona crisis, 79.8 percent patients in Gautam Buddha Nagar become healthy

Noida: In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, 79.8 percent people infected with the corona virus have recovered after treatment, while 0.9 percent people have died due to infection in the district. District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said that 4,637 patients of Corona virus have been found so far in Gautam Buddha Nagar, of which 3,700 people have recovered and gone home.

He informed that the rate of patients recovering in the district is 79.8 percent. Chauhan said that out of 4,637 people, 40 people have died due to Kovid-19. The information officer said that the death rate of infected people is 0.9 percent.

He told that 897 patients are under treatment out of 4,637 people. Information officer said that the rate of infection-free people in the entire Uttar Pradesh is 62.6 percent, while the death rate is 2.2 percent.

He said that out of 5,853 patients of Kovid-19 in Lucknow, 73 people have died, which is 1.24 percent. In Ghaziabad, out of 4,541 patients, 64 people have died and the death rate is 1.4 percent. In Kanpur, 164 people died out of 3,517 patients, which is 4.7 percent.

Meerut has 104 deaths out of 2,031 infected people and this is 5.1 percent. Out of the 1982 infected persons in Benares, 51 people have died so far. This is 2.6 percent.