Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh: 84 people died in 24 hours from Corona in UP, 5450 people have died so far

Lucknow: During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, 84 more people infected with Kovid-19 died and 4,519 new patients were confirmed. According to the report released by the Health Department in the evening, the number of people who died from Kovid-19 in the state increased to 5450 during the last 24 hours with 84 more deaths.

Lucknow has the highest number of deaths. Apart from this, eight each in Kanpur Nagar and Barabanki, four each in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, three each in Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Jaunpur and Pilibhit, two in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Kannauj and Shamli. – Two patients have died.

Apart from this, one infected with Kovid-19 at Gautam Budh Nagar, Bareilly, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Ballia, Agra, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Hardoi, Mathura, Etawah, Sultanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Hapur, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Balrampur and Chitrakoot. One person has died.

According to the report, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 4,519 new patients in the state during the last 24 hours. Maximum 580 new patients have been found in Lucknow. Apart from this, 291 infections have been confirmed in Prayagraj, 242 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 239 in Ghaziabad, 228 in Varanasi, 219 in Kanpur Nagar and 207 in Meerut.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,64,742 samples have been tested in the state during the last 24 hours. So far 93,10,258 samples have been tested in the state. The total number of Kovid-19 patients found so far in the state is 3,78,533. Of these, 3,13,686 have been completely cured.