Covid-19 India Latest Update: The situation in Corona worsened in the country, about 35 thousand new cases returned again in 24 hours

Coronavirus in India: Due to Corona virus in the country, the situation is getting worse. For the past one week, more than 30 thousand cases are being reported in the country every day. A record number of corona infections have been revealed once again in the last 24 hours. In one day, 34, 884 new cases have been reported in India whereas in 24 hours a total of 671 people have lost their lives from Corona.

India Coronavirus latest Report

According to the Health Ministry, the rate of recovery from Corona is quite good in proportion to other countries in India. After the latest figures, now the number of Kovid 19 infected people in the country has reached 10,38,716. While at present there are 3 lakh 58 thousand, 692 active cases in the whole country whereas till now 6 lakh 53 thousand 751 people have been completely cured.