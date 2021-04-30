Covid-19: India prolonged ban on world flights until 31 Might

India Extends Suspension of World Flights Until Might 31 India on Friday prolonged the restriction at the operation of world industrial flights until 31 Might 2021. On the other hand, world passenger flights will proceed to perform underneath the air trip bubble regime. Additionally Learn – Truecaller launches Covid Medical institution Listing, gets whole data of Kovid Hospitals

The round issued by way of the Directorate Common of Civil Aviation (DGCA) states, "The round issued on 26-06-2020 has been partly amended. The competent authority has prolonged the validity of the round issued at the scheduled world industrial passenger products and services by way of the evening of 31 Might 2021. "

The round said that this restriction would now not follow to world all-cargo operations and flights, that are in particular authorized by way of the DGCA. The suspension of passenger air products and services used to be accomplished on March 25, 2020 in view of the rise in Corona instances around the nation. On the other hand, home flight products and services resumed from Might 25, 2020.