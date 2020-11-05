Covid-19 India Updates: Corona graph rises again, more than 50 thousand new cases in 24 hours, the worst condition of these two states

Covid-19 India Latest Updates: In the last few days, the daily cases of corona had seen a decline, after which people started to feel that the corona would be relieved slowly, but once again the corona graph has started moving upwards. In the last 24 hours, 50,209 new cases of corona were reported across the country. With these latest figures, now the total number of people infected with corona in the country has reached 83,64,086. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Updates: Delhi’s broken corona havoc, maximum 6,842 new cases a day, 51 dead
A day before this, on Monday, 46 thousand cases of corona were reported in the whole country, whereas on Monday, the lowest 37,592 cases of corona were reported in the last three months. After the data released on Thursday, the number of active patients in the country has now gone to 5,27,962, while 5,825 people have recovered from Corona and returned to their homes. Also Read – 87% of companies in India will increase their employees’ salaries in 2021: Survey
With 50,209 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 83,64,086. With 704 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,315. Also Read – Growth in service sector activity in October after seven months of decline, augurs well for economy
Total active cases are 5,27,962 after a decrease of 5,825 in last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 77,11,809 with 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/Osb0K0STLF
– ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
Add Comment