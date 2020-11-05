Entertainment

Covid-19 India Updates: Corona graph rises again, more than 50 thousand new cases in 24 hours, the worst condition of these two states

November 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Covid-19 India Latest Updates: In the last few days, the daily cases of corona had seen a decline, after which people started to feel that the corona would be relieved slowly, but once again the corona graph has started moving upwards. In the last 24 hours, 50,209 new cases of corona were reported across the country. With these latest figures, now the total number of people infected with corona in the country has reached 83,64,086. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Updates: Delhi’s broken corona havoc, maximum 6,842 new cases a day, 51 dead

A day before this, on Monday, 46 thousand cases of corona were reported in the whole country, whereas on Monday, the lowest 37,592 cases of corona were reported in the last three months. After the data released on Thursday, the number of active patients in the country has now gone to 5,27,962, while 5,825 people have recovered from Corona and returned to their homes. Also Read – 87% of companies in India will increase their employees’ salaries in 2021: Survey

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.