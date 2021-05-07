Covid-19: Indian cooks raised greater than 4 crore rupees in US, help despatched to India

New York: Vikas Khanna, a distinguished chef of Indian-origin The united states, running on a battle footing to ship emergency aid provides had to maintain the epidemic, together with oxygen concentrators and PPE kits, to India (INDIA) struggling with the second one wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Were. Vikas Khanna has contributed $ 525,000 (about 4 crore rupees). He tweeted that the primary consignment of crucial items has arrived in India. Provide an explanation for that Vikas Khanna has 2.3 million fans on Twitter. Additionally Learn – Corona aid of Rs 4 thousand to each and every circle of relatives in Tamil Nadu, Stalin indicators order once he is taking over as CM

Khanna had supplied meals and crucial items to tens of millions of other folks of India even all through the Kovid-19 epidemic ultimate yr. He's desirous about sending about 10,000 oxygen concentrators and 50,000 fireplace resistant PPE kits to India.

Chef Vikas Khanna tweeted, "Now we have contributed $ 525,000 (about 4 crore rupees). The primary consignment of crucial items has arrived in India. Vikas Khanna stated that it's heartbreaking to peer what is going on in our motherland. He's elevating finances via Vibha.org/donate. The advance is in the beginning from Amritsar, Punjab.

Vikas Khanna stated, “The following few weeks are very emotional and tough. That is going to be hectic for us. We can’t be protected until everyone seems to be protected. All of us must be robust. I can now not sit down silent till that is achieved. The whole lot else can wait, however there will also be no prolong in saving lives. “