COVID-19: India’s indigenous corona vaccine’s human trial to begin in AIIMS on Monday

new Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start testing indigenously produced vaccine 'Kovaxin' on Monday. Now for this, now for this, AIIMS will start registration of healthy people willing to join the test from Monday.

Let us know that the ethics committee of AIIMS on Saturday gave permission for testing of Kovid-19 indigenously developed vaccine 'Kovaxin' on human beings. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has selected 12 institutes, including Delhi-based AIIMS, for the first and second phase testing of humans on Kovaxin.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be tested on 375 people, out of which maximum 100 people can be from AIIMS.

Dr. Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Center for Community Medicine in AIIMS, said, “The Ethics Committee of AIIMS today approved the introduction of human trials of covaxin. This test will include healthy people who do not have any other disease, who have not been suffering from Kovid-19 and whose age is more than 18 years and below 55 years. ”

Professor Dr. Sanjay Rai told, “Some people have already registered for this test. Now the work of assessing every person’s investigation, health etc. will start from Monday, after which the vaccine test will be done only. ” Those wishing to appear in the test can get information on AIIMS website.

Kovaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad in association with ICMR and National Institute of Virology. Its human test was recently approved by the Controller General of Drugs (DCGI).