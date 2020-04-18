COVID-19 isn’t stopping Verizon’s 5G rollout

Verizon stays to be rolling out 5G enlargement in locked-down cities and is on track to have 60 5G cities via the highest of the yr, says Heidi Hemmer, the supplier’s VP of era.

“There’s a calendar to launch further 5G cities over the next quarter, [but] we aren’t doing promoting and advertising launches right now merely on account of the entire thing that’s occurring,” she says. “We’re on track for the additional 30 this yr, and we proceed to increase safety throughout the 30 that we launched ultimate yr. In Chicago, we’ve bought thrice the nodes we did a yr prior to now.”

Verizon’s 5G launched almost exactly a yr prior to now in Chicago and Minneapolis. In Chicago on the time, safety was as soon as restricted only to a few web sites throughout the city coronary heart. If Verizon’s current safety map is to be believed, it now covers the entire Loop, West Loop, and River North areas, along with important avenues in a variety of the rest of the city. Study further…

Further about Verizon, 5g, Tech, and Big Tech Firms

