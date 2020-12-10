Entertainment

COVID-19 Latest News 10 Dec 2020: 31,522 new cases in the country in 24 hours, so far 1.42 lakh deaths

With 31,522 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 97,67,372: In the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections cases has increased to 97,67,372 with new 31,522 coronavirus infections cases in the country. Also Read – Bollywood actor Sonu Sood gets the honor, topped the list of ’50 Asian celebrities in the world’

According to the data released today on Thursday, December 10, in the last 24 hours the total number of cases with 31,522 new COVID19 infections increased to 97,67,372. With this, with the new case of 412 deaths, the number of people who died due to corona virus infection has so far reached 1,41,772. At present, the total active case is 3,72,293. So far, the total number of cured patients is 92,53,306, in which 37,725 patients have been discharged after recovering in the last 24 hours.

