COVID-19 Latest News: NEWS: Corona case in India crosses 96 lakhs, Death toll tomorrow will be over 1.40 lakhs

December 5, 2020
2 Min Read

India’s total cases rise to 96,08,211With 36,652 new # COVID19 infections, deaths toll mounts to 1,39,700: The number of cases of corona virus infection in the country has crossed 96 lakh today on Saturday i.e. December 5 and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in India will cross 1 lakh 40 thousand tomorrow i.e. on Sunday. Also Read – Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute of India selected for ‘Asians of the Year’ honor

In the last 24 hours, 36,652 new cases of COVID-19 infection have come in the country and 512 people have died. Also Read – Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan infected with Corona, test negative of Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani

According to the latest information, total cases have increased to 96,08,211 with 36,652 new cases of COVID-19 infection in India in the last 24 hours. The total figure of deaths has increased to 1,39,700 with 512 fresh deaths in 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,09,689 total active cases, while 42,533 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cured patients has increased to 90,58,822.

