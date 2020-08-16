Covid-19: Liquor shops will open in Chennai after 5 months, only 500 tokens will be given to customers in a day

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said that government-run liquor shops will reopen in Chennai and suburban areas from August 18 after about five months. In a government release quoting the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, it was said that liquor shops will open from 10 am to 7 pm and customers will be given only 500 tokens a day. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona havoc in Rajasthan! Recorded 1317 new cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

It said that those visiting liquor shops must wear masks and keep proper distance from each other. Except Chennai and suburban areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, liquor shops were opened on May 7 in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Liquor shops were not open in May due to the relatively high incidence of Kovid-19.

