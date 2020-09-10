Covid-19 Lockdown, fast-growing Corona will now have lockdown in this state only on Sunday

Chandigarh The Punjab government said on Wednesday that till September 30, all 167 corporation cities of the state will now have a lockdown on Sunday only. There will be no lockdown on Saturday. A government spokesperson said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has instructed to relax some of the lockdown restrictions after reviewing the status of Kovid-19 in the state. Also Read – DCGI’s notice to Serum Institute on suspension of trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

He said that movement of people will be prohibited for all non-essential activities from 9:30 am to 5 am in the corporation areas in the state throughout the week. However, after traveling by the necessary activities and services such as national and state highways, interstate and state transport, unloading, buses, trains and aircraft, the journey of individuals to their destinations will remain valid. Also Read – Delhi: Corona wreaks havoc, will there be lockdown again, know the answer of the government

At this time, the corona is spreading its foot in the country rapidly, but now in the fourth phase of unlocking the state, the state governments are gradually ending the lockdown ban. Permission will also be given for essential services like health, agriculture, dairy, banks, ATMs etc. Also Read – Kolkata Metro train operating date announced, list of do’s and don’ts of Metro Railway released

Nearly 90 thousand cases of corona are coming in the country every day, it can be guessed that how corona is doing orgy in India. But for the purpose of strengthening the economy, the government is also removing the under-ban of lockdown. The Punjab government has now taken a major decision to reduce the weekend lockdown.