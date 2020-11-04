COVID-19 Lockdowns Shut Down Karlovy Vary 54½

In at the moment’s International Bulletin, Karlovy Vary calls off its 54½ version, Mexico’s Ánima and Chile’s Lunes pact on a brand new toon collection, Discovery commissions a number of factual applications within the U.Ok. and Ringside Studios hires Kate Bennetts.

FESTIVALS

Karlovy Vary Worldwide Movie Competition 54½, like this summer time’s 54th version earlier than it, has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing lockdowns within the Czech Republic.

The particular one-off occasion was scheduled to unspool Nov. 18-21 in Karlovy Vary, and was meant to evoke a minimum of a number of the festive, in-person environment of the summer time occasion, though its 30 movies have been screening non-competitively.

“Once we introduced the particular Karlovy Vary Worldwide Movie Competition 54½, we have been met with a lot enthusiastic suggestions. Folks have been wanting ahead to visiting Karlovy Vary to see new movies at an uncommon time of yr. We’re sorry that we will be unable to carry this occasion both, however on this period, individuals’s well being completely takes precedence, and I’m positive that everybody sees it the identical method,” mentioned KVIFF’s president Jiří Bartoška in a press launch.

He went on, “We wish to thank the Czech Ministry of Tradition, the Metropolis of Karlovy Vary, the Karlovy Vary Area, and our companions for supporting all pageant actions that have been held over the course of 2020. We consider that due to this help we will arrange our usually scheduled fifty fifth Karlovy Vary IFF on 2-10 July 2021 to the extent and on the degree of high quality that our company, companions, and audiences are accustomed to.”

No plans for a rescheduled occasion or digital different have been addressed within the launch.

ANIMATION

Trans-Atlantic animation producers Ánima Estudios, with places of work in Mexico Metropolis, the Canary Islands and Buenos Aires, has partnered with up-and-coming Chilean shingle Lunes Inventive Studios to adapt the beloved Latin American caricature “Condorito.” World Editors, homeowners of the IP, are additionally on board.

Considered one of Latin America’s hottest comedian strips, “Condorito” (Little Condor) took flight from Chile in 1949 and has been a best-seller ever since, nonetheless reaching greater than 80 million readers yearly. The comedian follows its titular protagonist, a beaked personification of the Chilean individuals, by means of his life within the fictitious provincial Chilean city of Pelotillehue.

Ánima will head the artistic growth and handle manufacturing, gross sales and distribution for the collection, whereas Lunes, joined by comedian editor Pedro Maino and designer Franco Rampoldi, will write the tales and replace Condorito’s search for a contemporary TV viewers.

COMMISSIONS

Discovery has greenlit three new commissions destined for its life-style and leisure networks Quest Purple and Meals Community within the U.Ok.

“At Dwelling with The Nolans” is produced by Koska, and follows sisters Coleen, Linda, Maureen, Anne and Denise who take care of main points akin to most cancers diagnoses and a long-lost sibling. “The Hair Loss Clinic,” from Angel Eye Media, follows hair transplant surgeon Dr. Edward Ball and hair and scalp specialist Eva Proudman as they deal with men and women devastated by dramatic hair loss and different scalp points. Each will air on Quest Purple.

In the meantime, Meals Community will choose up “Rachel Khoo: A Chocolate Christmas” from Hungry Hole Productions and Peas in a Pot. The collection sees Chef Khoo put together a number of her favourite Christmas recipes with one frequent ingredient, chocolate.

HIRING

Gub Neal’s new manufacturing firm Ringside Studios, a three way partnership with France’s TF1-owned Newen, has employed Kate Bennetts to move the corporate’s finance, enterprise growth and technique going ahead.

Bennetts joins Ringside from Ingenious Media the place she managed TV technique for the previous eight years. Titles financed throughout her time there embrace “Marcella,” “White Home Farm” and “Britannia.”

Created earlier this yr, Ringside was established with a watch on creating modern content material from the U.Ok., which can work on the worldwide market. A number of tasks are already in superior growth or pre-production.