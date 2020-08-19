Covid-19 Medicine: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched Corona virus treatment drug in the market

Covid-19 Medicine News: Corona virus is going to be wreaking havoc in the country. So far more than 52 thousand 800 people have died due to corona virus in India and the number of infected has reached 27,67,273. All kinds of research is also going on regarding the corona vaccine. Prime Minister Modi also spoke in this regard on the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day. He had said that our scientists are busy with life for the Corona vaccine. Not one, not two, three-three corona vaccines are currently under testing phase. As soon as the green signal is received from the scientists, the country’s preparation is to produce those vaccines on a large scale. Also Read – Strange: Awesome sex racket in Corona, sleepless administration from night parties …

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of the drug Corona virus epidemic drug Avigan (Favipiravir) in the market. This drug is used in the treatment of mild to common infections of Covid-19. The pharmaceutical company said in a regulatory notice sent to the stock exchanges, 'Exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablet to Dr. Reddy's under global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Company Limited have been found.'

Dr. Reddy's has said that his drug 'Avigan' has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of mild to moderately infected patients of Kovid-19. CEO of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 'Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), MV Ramanna said,' For us, high quality, better efficiency, affordability and better management of disease are the first priorities. I believe that Avigan Tablet will provide effective treatment for patients affected by Kovid-19 in India. '

