Covid-19 New Guidelines: New guidelines apply from today, know where exemption is available, where will be strictly

Covid-19 New Guidelines: Today is the first date of the last month of the year, i.e. today is December 1 and from today new guidelines of Corona have been implemented in the whole country. Under the new guidelines, restrictions like night curfew can be imposed in some states and union territories where corona cases are increasing. The central government has given several guidelines on the growing cases of corona and has asked the states that they can implement it according to their own.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued ‘Monitoring, Prevention and Precaution’ guidelines for December 1. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that a list of all the infected people will be made and whoever comes in contact with them will be quarantined. In cases of infection, monitoring will have to be done for 14 days and 80 percent of the people coming in contact with the patient will be detected in 72 hours.

These conditions have been kept in the new guidelines, know

1. On completing the conditions, the Corona patients will be arranged for isolation and medical care at home immediately.

2. People should also be made aware about the appropriate behavior in relation to Kovid-19.

3. Instructions for proper distance in crowded places, markets, haats and public transport have to be followed.

4. Monitoring, other measures should be noted in the strategy of prevention.

5. Provision for imposition of night curfew to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 in the Union Territories and States.

Permission is given for these things….

-A few activities outside the prohibited areas are allowed all activities except conditional permission.

– Cinema halls and theaters have been allowed to operate with a seating capacity of 50 per cent.

– In a state of social, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious gathering, up to 200 people are allowed in a hall with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent.

Depending on the situation, state governments may limit the number of people in closed places to 100.

– There will be no restriction in movement or movement of goods within and outside the states.

– No separate permit or permission will be required for the movement of people.

Restrictions will continue in the Containment Zone.

– Only necessary activities will be approved in the Containment Zone and strict restrictions will be imposed on the movement of people within its scope.

-Only approved to maintain emergency medical needs and supplies of essential goods and service.

-The health team will conduct door-to-door survey to find infected people.

-Infected people will be monitored and a list of people exposed to them will be made.