Entertainment

COVID-19 New Strain: suspected patient of new corona virus found in Nagpur, has returned from UK

December 24, 2020
2 Min Read

COVID-19 New Strain: After the discovery of Corona’s new strain in Britain, Puri is stirred up in the world. Many countries have banned flights coming from Britain, while in the meantime a suspected patient of new strain of Corona virus (COVID-19) has been found in India. A 28-year-old man returned to Nagpur from Britain has been found infected with the corona virus on 15 December. It is believed that he is infected with the new strain corona. The administration of the Government Medical College of Nagpur informed about this on Thursday. Also Read – CoronaVirus India Update: Night curfew in Karnataka-Maharashtra, 1299 prisoners Corona positive in Chhattisgarh, six killed

According to Dr. Avinash Gawande, Superintendent of Government Medical College Nagpur, a suspected patient who returned to Nagpur from Britain on November 29 was tested corona at the airport, but at that time he was not found infected with corona, but seven days after that He started showing signs of becoming infected with the corona. Also Read – In view of Christmas and New Year, night curfew in these cities, state government also alert on new strain of Corona

He and his family members said that his sniffing power was over. Following such a complaint, he has again undergone a corona test at Nandanvan Public Health Clinic (PHC), in which his family has been found infected. Also Read – New form of Corona virus increases tension in Mumbai, night curfew is implemented, police increased surveillance

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.