COVID-19 New Strain: suspected patient of new corona virus found in Nagpur, has returned from UK

COVID-19 New Strain: After the discovery of Corona's new strain in Britain, Puri is stirred up in the world. Many countries have banned flights coming from Britain, while in the meantime a suspected patient of new strain of Corona virus (COVID-19) has been found in India. A 28-year-old man returned to Nagpur from Britain has been found infected with the corona virus on 15 December. It is believed that he is infected with the new strain corona. The administration of the Government Medical College of Nagpur informed about this on Thursday.

According to Dr. Avinash Gawande, Superintendent of Government Medical College Nagpur, a suspected patient who returned to Nagpur from Britain on November 29 was tested corona at the airport, but at that time he was not found infected with corona, but seven days after that He started showing signs of becoming infected with the corona.

He and his family members said that his sniffing power was over. Following such a complaint, he has again undergone a corona test at Nandanvan Public Health Clinic (PHC), in which his family has been found infected.