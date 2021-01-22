COVID-19 outbreak after Rayados vs. America: 11 positive players in Monterrey and two isolated in Coapa

Rayados de Monterrey reported 19 cases of covid-19 (Photo: Twitter @ Rayados)

He Rayados de Monterrey Club confirmed that they are 11 positive diagnoses of coronavirus in players and 8 in members of the coaching staff and staff, who are already isolated and under observation by medical personnel.

Cases were also registered in their basic forces, which is why they indicated that health protocols should be reinforced. The team suspended practices and its training center will be closed from January 20 to 22, the place will be sanitized and protocols will be reviewed. The next round of testing will be applied on January 22.

Faced with this situation, the Liga MX rescheduled the matches of the Monterrey organization corresponding to matchdays 3 and 4.

For him Wednesday, March 10, Monterrey will receive León, at the BBVA Stadium, at 9:00 p.m. -originally the match was scheduled for this Saturday-. The encounter before Puebla, will play it on Tuesday, February 2, at 9:00 p.m., at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Liga MX rescheduled two Monterrey matches (Photo: Twitter @ clubleonfc)

The organization reported on the cases of Stefan Medina and Avilés Hurtado prior to the match against America, which was played on Saturday, January 16.

According to information from ESPNAmong the infected players are: César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza, Matías Kranevitter, Aké Loba and Rogelio Funes Mori, who presented symptoms associated with the disease after the match against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, America reported on January 18 that after what was reported at first by Monterrey they conducted additional tests to the entire campus and the results will be reported in this regard. Although there are two players who are isolated after presenting symptoms: Guillermo Ochoa and Nicolás Benedetti.

A case similar to that of the Monterrey organization was registered with Santos Laguna in May, when they reported 12 infected.

(Photo: Twitter @ Rayados)

So far from Guardians 2021 Tournament, 3,364 tests have been applied to detect coronavirus cases in Mexican football, of which 745 test corresponds to Liga MX organizations.

While in the last tournament, they were made 21,214 PCR tests, of which 16,757 correspond to players from Liga MX, Liga de Expansión, U-20, U-17 and Women’s. Although the league does not detail how many were positive diagnoses for both tournaments, as it does in leagues such as MLS, NFL, MLB, or Formula 1.

In a press release, Liga MX emphasizes that “infections are detected in a timely manner because tests are carried out permanently based on the health protocols ”, which have been applied since July 2020, when activities were resumed.

For the detection and monitoring of cases, he specified,perform PCR and antigen tests on all divisions. The results are uploaded to the Comprehensive Sports Information System (SIID), as part of the process to be able to reinstate the players.

(Photo: Twitter @ Rayados)

Prior to the start of the tournament, serological antibody tests, in order for them to know the number of antibodies of each of the members. “In that context, people with positive results should not take any other tests during the three months following unless there is a suspected positive case ”.

Liga MX described the process under which the reinstatement of a player is allowed.

*Presenting a negative PCR test, even when the 14 days of isolation have not been completed.

*Complying with the 14 day isolation period (No need for another PCR test at the end of this period).

*Medical discharge by the epidemiology specialists of Liga MX, for which the appropriate will be determined case by case.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Rayados de Monterrey will carry out COVID-19 detection tests due to an outbreak in the first team

Monterrey defeats America 1-0 and takes all three points

Liga MX: Santiago Solari, Javier Aguirre and Juan Reynoso, the center of attention at the start of the tournament