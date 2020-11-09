Covid-19 outbreak in Delhi: Corona outbreak in Delhi before Diwali, more than 7700 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 Outbreak in Delhi: Before Diwali, the corona epidemic is spreading rapidly in Delhi. These days, the cases of corona in Delhi are increasing rapidly. The highest number of 7,745 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the national capital on Sunday. Health Department gave this information. According to the Health Bulletin, after the death of 77 more patients due to infection in the capital, the death toll rose to 6,989. Also Read – Delhi Under 3rd Phase of covid: Health Minister – Corona’s third round said worst on Kovid cases in Delhi

After testing 50,754 samples on Saturday, the infection was confirmed in 7,745 people and the rate of infection increased to 15.26 percent. According to the bulletin, 41,857 patients are currently being treated in Delhi. According to this, the total number of cases in Delhi has reached 4,38,529. Also Read – Covid Crisis in Delhi: Pollution and Corona Cases Increase Concern of Delhi, Nearly 7000 new cases in 24 hours

A day before this, 6,953 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Saturday. Before Diwali festival, Corona is cloudy in Delhi. On Sunday, Health Minister Satyendra Jain had also expressed concern over the growing cases of Coron and asked people to follow the Kovid Guidelines. Also Read – Schools reopen in Maharashtra: Schools to open from November 23, classes from 9th to 12th will be run

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said that the third round of Kovid-19 in the capital is at its peak and looking at the number of cases, it seems that this is the worst phase ever. The minister said that the government has increased the number of beds for Kovid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals.

Jain said, ‘The third round of Kovid-19 in Delhi is at its peak. From the number of cases it appears that this is the worst phase ever. But soon the cases will start to decline. ”The minister said that the reason for the increase in cases is to be investigated rapidly and to find out the infected.