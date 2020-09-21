Covid-19 Pandemic: What will be the effect of burning stubble in corona infection?

Chandigarh: The process of burning stubble is likely to begin by the end of this month before the rabi crop sowing season, which may worsen the corona virus epidemic. An agriculture and environmental expert has warned about this. Also Read – IPL 2020: Good news for CSK fans; Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the squad after passing the Kovid test

Sanjeev Nagpal, advisor to the Central and Punjab government on the management of crop residues, told PTI-language on Sunday, 'If the alternative arrangements for burning stubble are not done then serious respiratory problems due to pollution elements and toxic gases like carbon monoxide and methane There may be an increase in it, due to which the conditions of Kovid-19 will worsen as the corona virus affects the respiratory system.

He said, 'Last year, there were about 50,000 cases of stubble burning in Punjab. Stubble burning contributes 18 to 40 percent of the amount of microscopic particles in the atmosphere of the north plains. Straw burning causes a large amount of toxic pollutant gases like methane, carbon monoxide. "Last year, 44 per cent pollution in Delhi-NCR was caused by burning of straw in Punjab and Haryana.

Let me tell you that burning of straw is a big problem in India and this increases the pollution every year. Due to the stubble, the air becomes poisonous throughout Punjab NCR including Punjab. Alam it becomes difficult for people to get out of the house. The NGT gave instructions several times about the continuous decline in oxygen due to stubble, but no effective solution could be found to the problem till date.