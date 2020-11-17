COVID-19 Protocol UP: 3000 security personnel to be deployed in Magh Mela, will not take stall-camp

COVID-19 Protocol UP: About 3000 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police will be deployed in Magh Mela to be held in Prayagraj for security and rescue from Kovid-19. This deployment is being done to ensure the safety protocol of the Kovid epidemic. Like previous years, stalls or camps will not be allowed to be held in the fair this year. Please tell that the Magh Mela, which starts from 14 January, will last for a month. Also Read – COVID-19 in India: AIIMS director said big thing – Corona vaccine is no longer needed!

According to Ashutosh Mishra, the nodal officer of Magh Mela, more than 3,000 police and paramilitary forces personnel will be deployed at the fair site. Along with this, this number will also be increased if the crowd increases on the main days of bathing. Mishra said that the police will also ensure that there is sufficient distance between the camps of the Kalpavis. Kalpavasi camps are held for a month and every visitor who comes here also has to follow the norms of Kovid.

Giving information about this, IG KP of Prayagraj range Singh said, 13 police stations and 36 checkpoints will also be established here to manage the crowd and with the view of security. We have also planned to enlist the help of IT experts to review potential populated areas.

The IG said, the fair police will prepare a sector-wise security plan to maintain the Kovid-19 protocol and additional forces including paramilitary personnel will also be deployed. For this, additional security forces have been called from neighboring districts.