COVID-19: reducing the identification of close contacts to 2 days can prevent infections by up to 40%

The findings may provide options to appropriately channel cities’ efforts to increase the effectiveness of contact tracing programs, including those aimed at mitigating the effects of emerging threats.

The programs of testing, contact tracing and isolation successfully mitigated the advance of COVID-19 pandemic in some countries, but have largely failed in USA. It is that, although these programs were implemented, they could not prevent the multiple waves of transmission and loss of life that have occurred since March 2020.

Given this, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academyscience researchers University of Texas at Austin they discovered that a five day delay between identifying a case and isolating contacts was the Achilles’ heel of a tracing program in a major US city.

Using a mathematical model to analyze the data collected by the program between October 2020 and January 2021, the study concluded that shortening this delay from five days to a single day would prevent 26.6% more infections under certain conditions. The findings may provide options to properly channel the efforts of cities to increase the effectiveness of contact tracing programs, including those intended to mitigate the effects of emerging threats.

This analysis study of what happened with the coronavirus is valid for future health emergencies, said the experts who participated. They also gave as an example the monkeypox, before which rapid tests, case notification and tracking can be part of an essential health policy for the outbreak containment.

The team of UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium y Dell Medical School created a data-driven model of a contact tracing program using information collected by Dell Med under the authority of Austin Public Health. They simulated a host of strategies to increase the effectiveness of the program, including detecting a higher proportion of symptomatic cases, successfully tracing more contacts, and reducing the time it takes to isolate them.

These three pathways can significantly slow the spread of COVID-19, but the viability of each will depend on the availability of testing, contact tracing staff, isolation facilities, and other key resources.

“That push from the tracer to get tested, even if you’re asymptomatic, as well as information on where and when to get tested, can save lives.”

For researchers in a pandemic with a highly contagious virus, every day counts. In Austin, researchers estimated the time it took to isolate a contact to be three days in the universidad, Although the period extended general community. Reduce the number of days of isolation from five to two means a reduction of about 40% of new infections.

“Many COVID-19 contact tracing programs in the United States they didn’t have the resources they needed to prevent the worst of the pandemic,” he said. Lauren Ancel Meyers, professor of integrative biology and statistics and data science at UT and one of the authors of the research. “The answer is not to dissolve them, but to strengthen them. As we look ahead to COVID-19 and future pandemic threats, our analysis suggests we need to invest in technologies and strategies that increase the speed and success of contact tracing.”

These programs not only slow the spread, but also collect valuable information about the virus and spread critical health information throughout the community,” he said. Darlene Bhavnani, assistant professor of population health at Dell Medical School and one of the main authors of the document. “That push from the tracker to get tested, even if you’re asymptomatic, as well as the information about where and when to get tested, it can save lives.”

“Although PCR tests only take a few hours, delays in sending, processing, registering and communicating the samples caused loss of time”, complete Xutong Wanglead author of the study and alumnus of the Meyers Lab and the UT consortium. “Having interoperable and integrated electronic health records and public health surveillance systems can facilitate rapid reporting of test results.” “Monkeypox is another example of a virus where rapid testing, case reporting and contact tracing can be critical to containment,” Bhavnani concluded.

