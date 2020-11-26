Covid-19 Related Death In Delhi: 2,300 patients die of corona in 29 days in Delhi, when will the epidemic stop?

Covid-19 Related Death In Delhi: Corona in the capital Delhi has the highest havoc compared to any city in the country. For this reason, the number of people dying here is also very high. Since October 28, 2,364 patients died due to Kovid-19 in the capital and during this period, the cases of infection, which are exposed daily, crossed the figure of five thousand for the first time. This information was revealed in official figures. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in Delhi: Government rates will have to be paid in private hospitals, Health minister claims to have reduced case

On Wednesday, 99 more patients died from Kovid-19, after which the number of dead people increased to 8,720. According to official figures, 98 deaths occurred on November 19 in the city, 118 deaths on November 20, 111 deaths on November 21, 121 deaths on November 22, 121 deaths on November 23, and 109 patients died on November 24 from Kovid-19.

The highest number of daily deaths (131) from Kovid-19 was recorded on 18 November and 8,593 cases of infection were reported on 11 November.

As per the data released by the government, Delhi had 7,546 cases on Thursday, 6,608 cases on Friday, 5,879 cases on Saturday, 6,746 cases on Sunday, 4,454 cases on Monday, 6,224 cases on Tuesday and 5,246 cases on Wednesday.

According to the data, cases of corona virus infection in Delhi increased to 5,45,787 on Wednesday, of which 4,98,780 people have been cured. Health experts say that due to late arrival to hospital, shortage of ICU beds, inclement weather and increase in pollution, the number of deaths due to Kovid-19 in Delhi is increasing.