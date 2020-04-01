Covid-19: signs of hope on Edinburgh’s streets – in pictures

Footage of rainbows have begun displaying in dwelling home windows up and down the country as households and households work to stay sure proper by way of the lockdown. The posters, many drawn or painted by means of children, steadily comprise messages of improve for the NHS. Extra, impressed by means of the popular children’s e-book We’re Occurring a Endure Hunt by means of Michael Rosen, teddy bears have moreover been on present. Photographer Murdo MacLeod went on a hunt of his private on the streets of Edinburgh

