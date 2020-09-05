Covid-19 Test Guideline: Health Ministry issued advisory regarding corona examination, now anyone can conduct ‘On-Demand’ test

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has made a big change in the test of corona virus in the country, in the midst of continuously increasing cases of corona. The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on the Kovid 19 test and has now implemented the On Demand Test. Now after this advisory, anyone will be able to get the corona tested on their own. Also Read – India Under Covid-19 Infection: Corona becomes dangerous, more than 1 million cases occurred in 13 days, see how fast infection increased

Please tell that before this corona test was possible only if you have the permission of the District Magistrate of the district or it was written by a doctor. Kovid's test was not possible without the permission of the district administration and doctors, but it will not happen now.

Union Health Ministry updates advisory on # COVID19 testing; introduces 'on-demand' testing without a prescription

Individuals who wish to get tested and those undertaking travel can get 'on-demand' test

The Health Ministry said that if someone is going to travel to Kahi and wants to get the corona tested, then on-demand test can be done without any medical slip.