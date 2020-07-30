Covid-19 Test Guidelines: If you are in this state then pay attention, now this document has to be in the pass to check the corona

new Delhi: Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country, in which every state is now focusing on more and more tests. Corona infection is also spreading rapidly in Rajasthan. While the government has increased the number of Kovid-19 tests on one hand, there have been some changes in the rules of the test as well. The government has now issued guidelines for the Kovid-19 test. According to this new guideline, now the Aadhar card of the person will be compulsorily seen before the test. Also Read – Haris Rauf Sangenwai Selfie, Google search found out Corona was suffering Pak cricketer, posted viral

Now in Rajasthan, it has been necessary to have an Aadhaar card for the corona test. If a person goes to any screening center for the Kovid-19 test, then he will have to enter his Aadhaar card. If the person does not have his Aadhaar card, then in such a situation he will have to provide the Aadhaar card number of the head of the family. If for some reason they do not even have an Aadhaar card, then it will be necessary to give the Aadhaar number of any family member. Also Read – Trump’s son said about hydroxychloroquine that Twitter blocked the account, know the whole matter

For this, the Rajasthan Health Department has issued instructions in this regard to all the corona examination centers and their lab technicians. It has been said in the instructions that while taking samples of the patient, it will be necessary to upload all the information related to the patient in the RT-PCR App. Strict orders have been given to all lab technicians from the government to enter the Aadhaar card number of the patient. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: More than 5 lakh active cases in the country, 768 people lost their lives in 24 hours

The government says that some people in the state are not giving their correct information, due to which it is very difficult to track patients, due to which cases of infection are continuously coming up. If there is an Aadhaar card, then such a patient whose report is positive, then his family or locality can be easily declared as a Containment Zone and can be examined in all the houses.