Covid 19 Threat: Corona caused havoc in the country in just 5 months, confirmed 10 million new infected in 11 days

new Delhi: Corona figures in the country are increasing very fast. In terms of the number of infections in the world, we have left Brazil behind in the second place. Every day Corona figures are running in thousands in the country. In such a situation, the Corona figure increased from 40 lakh to 50 lakh in just 11 days. That is, in just 11 days, 10 lakh new infections cases have been reported in the country. Please tell that today a total of 90123 new cases have come up in the country.

On the same day, the number of dead on Tuesday was beyond 80 thousand and today the number of deaths in the country has exceeded 82 thousand. More than 10 thousand patients have died in just 9 days. Looking at this figure, you can guess that the corona has reached its peak. Please tell that the worst figures of Corona have come out in the last 2 months.

If we talk of sequential figures, the first case of corona was revealed in the country on 30 January. After this, it took 5 months or a total of 167 days till May to reach this number from 1 lakh to 10 lakh. But after reaching 10 lakh figures, the situation became so bad that thousands of figures started appearing every day. Today, maximum corona cases are coming to India.

According to the data, it takes only 21 days to reach the number of infected from 10 to 20 lakhs, 16 days to reach 20 to 30 lakhs, 13 days to reach 30-40 lakhs and only 11 days to reach the number of 40-50 lakhs infected. felt. Explain that in the case of corona infection, America is in the first place, India in the second place and Brazil in the third place. Let us know that the number of dead in India has crossed 80 thousand, which is becoming a matter of concern for the government every day.