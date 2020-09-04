Covid-19 Unlock Alert: See this report before traveling in Unlock 4.0, otherwise it may be a corona victim

Covid-19 Unlock 4.0: The country has now entered the fourth phase of unlocking by completely eliminating the Coronavirus Lockdown. Even though the lockdown in the country and the ban for moving from one city to another has been abolished, but the infection of Corona (Covid-19 Infection) has not decreased at all. Corona cases are spreading rapidly in India and meanwhile India remains the country with the most new cases in the whole world. On Thursday, more than 84 thousand cases of corona occurred worldwide in India. In such a situation, the risk of infection of corona virus has increased more. Also Read – India joins the list of Corona’s most tested countries all over the world: Ministry of Health

With the introduction of Unlock 4.0, slowly all public vehicles including buses, cabs, trains are being allowed to run. A report has revealed that corona infection is the highest risk of spreading in public vehicles.

According to a research report by JAMA Internal Medicine, a journal of the American Medical Association, there is the highest fear of infection in buses and trains. The report says that a Kovid-19 infected person in a bus can infect about 23 people and the risk of infection inside the bus is very high.

The report said that the risk of infection is double in buses and public vehicles where the environment is closed or where there is less air ventilation. In such a situation, it will be very risky to ride public vehicles during unlock in India.