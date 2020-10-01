Covid 19 update: 8,856 new cases of corona in Karnataka, total figures crossed 6 lakh

Bengaluru: 8,856 new cases of corona infection were reported in Karnataka by midnight on Tuesday, with the total figure crossing 6 lakh. This was stated in the state health bulletin on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, 8,890 patients were discharged in the state on Tuesday, with the total number of patients recovering to 4,85,268. Then 87 patients died and with this the number of people who died of corona in the state has now risen to 8,864. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: More than 97 thousand people lost their lives from Corona, 80 thousand new cases in 24 hours

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,60,789. At the same time, 36,181 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 27,524. Also, the number of deaths has been 5320 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,281. At the same time, the death toll is 9,453.

The number of infected in Assam is 32,539. So far 680 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 52,160. The death toll has reached 5715 here. While the number of 26,064 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,899.