Covid 19 update: 895 corona infected died in 24 hours, 63 thousand new cases came out

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 895 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there have been new cases of 63,371 corona. There are 8,04,528 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 1,12,161 people have died due to infection in the country. A total of 73,70,469 corona virus cases have been reported so far in the country.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,92,936. At the same time, the death of 41,196 people has been confirmed. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 22,605. Also, the death toll of 5924 people has died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 41,872. At the same time, the death toll is 10,472.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,804. So far 843 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 36,295. The death toll has reached 6543 here. While the number of 31,984 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,870.