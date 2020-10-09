Covid 19 update: 964 people died from corona in 24 hours, 70,496 new cases came out

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 964 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time, 70,496 corona cases have been reported. There are 8,93,592 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 1,06,490 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 69,06,152 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Warning of AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria – Increase in pollution can increase cases of Korna virus

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,42,438. At the same time, 39,430 people have been confirmed dead from this. There are 22,232 infected people in Delhi. Also, 5653 people have died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 44,437. The death toll is 10,052. Also Read – Coronavirus in MP: 1715 new cases of Kovid-19 in Madhya Pradesh in 24 hours, 29 deaths, most cases here

The number of infected in Assam is 30,767. So far 794 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 42,552. The death toll has reached 6245 here. While the number of 28,854 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,439. Also Read – Covid 19 in Delhi: In the hour of danger, NCDC report asked Delhi to be prepared for 15,000 new Kovid cases every day.