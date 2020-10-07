Covid 19 update: 986 people died of corona in 24 hours, 72 thousand new cases

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 986 people have died in the country in the last 24 hours due to corona. At the same time, 72,049 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 9,07,883 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far a total of 1,04,555 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 67,57,132 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Another Trump Corona-positive, 10 White House workers have come on hold for Covid-19

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,47,468. At the same time, 38,717 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 22,720. Also, the death toll has been 5581. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,279. At the same time, the death toll is 9,917.

The number of infected in Assam is 33,047. So far, 778 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 44,031. The death toll has reached 6153 here. While the number of 27,988 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,318.