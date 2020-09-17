Covid 19 Update: Corona broke all records again, more than 97 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,132 people have died from corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 97,894 corona cases have been reported. There are 10,09,976 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 83,198 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 51,18,254 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Explain that this is the largest number of infected people exposed in 24 hours. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Update Good News: India will buy 100 million doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, agreement with this company, will soon get vaccine

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,97,506. At the same time, 30,883 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 30,914. Also, the number of people who died is 4,839. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,633. At the same time, the death toll is 8,559.

The number of infected in Assam is 29,091. So far 511 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,002. The death toll has reached 4690 here. While the number of 24,147 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,123.