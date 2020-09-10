Covid 19 Update: Corona broke worldwide records in India, more than 95 thousand people infected in one day, thousands died

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1172 people have died from Corona in the country. At the same time, 95,735 people have been found infected. There are 9,19,018 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, 75,062 people have died due to infection in the country. Let us know that a total of 44,65,864 cases of corona virus infection have been reported so far in the country. Also Read – The patient on which the corona vaccine was tested, shows serious symptoms of the drug, the test is canceled

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,53,100. At the same time, 27,787 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 23,773. Also, the number of people who died is 4,638. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,203. The death toll is 8,090. Also Read – AstraZeneca Trials Covid 19 Vaccine Canceled, WHO Statement

Single-day spike of 95,735 new # COVID19 cases & 1,172 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. Also Read – School Reopening Latest Update: Students can go to school for advice from teachers on this day, these precautions will have to be taken The total case tally stands at 44,65,864 including 919018 active cases, 3471784 cured / discharged / migrated & 75062 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/eaRLQHDesZ – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 29,166. Till now 396 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 64,028. The death toll has reached 4112 here. In West Bengal, the number of 23,341 infected have been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 3,730.