Covid 19 Update: Corona cases cross 50 lakh, 1290 people died in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have come in the country and now there is a slight decline in the figures of corona infection. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1,290 people have been killed from Corona in the country. At the same time 90,123 people have been found infected. There are 9,95,933 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 82,066 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 50,20,360 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine to be Commenced in India, DGCI’s green signal to Serum Institute

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,92,174. At the same time, 29,894 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 29,787. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,806 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,806. At the same time, the death toll is 8,502. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: This Indian Company Can Produce Russian Vaccine, Know What is Update

India’s # COVID19 case tally crosses 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases & 1,290 deaths in last 24 hours. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India, so far more than 82 thousand died The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured / discharged / migrated & 82,066 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/94CuzPAAUi – ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 29,180. So far 492 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,335. The death toll has reached 4604 here. While the number of 23,942 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 4,062.