Covid 19 update: Corona figures dropped today, number of infected reached 37 lakhs

new Delhi: Today there has been a decline in the figures of corona infection in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 819 people have died in the country in the last 24 hours from Corona. At the same time, 69,921 people have been found infected. There are 7,85,996 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, 65,288 people have died due to infection in the country.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,94,399. At the same time, 24,583 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 14,626. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,444 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,578. At the same time, the death toll is 7,322.

The number of infected in Assam is 23,273. Till now, death of 306 people has been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 54,788. The death toll has reached 3486 here. While the number of 25,280 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 3228.