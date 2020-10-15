Covid 19 Update: Corona figures fall, 680 deaths in 24 hours, 67 thousand new cases confirmed

Covid 19 Update: Latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 680 people have been killed in the country from Corona. At the same time, 67,708 corona cases have been reported. There are 8,12,390 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 1,11,266 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 73,07,098 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Global Handwashing Day 2020: Not only corona can be given to many diseases by washing hands

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,96,761. At the same time, 40,701 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 21,903. Also, the number of people who died is 5898. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 42,566. At the same time, the death toll is 10,423. Also being implemented on Unlock 5, cinema halls and schools to be opened from today

The number of infected in Assam is 29,307. So far, 834 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 36,898. The death toll has reached 6507 here. While the number of 31,505 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 5,808. Also Read – Unlock 5: Theaters will open today with some rules in the country, exercise to open schools in these states begins