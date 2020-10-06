Covid 19 update: Corona figures fall sharply, 61 thousand new cases in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 884 people have been killed from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 61,267 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 9,19,023 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 1,03,569 people have died due to infection in the country. Explain that a total of 66,85,083 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Donald Trump returned from hospital to White House, removed mask and said- ‘No need to fear Corona’

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,52,721. At the same time, 38,347 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 23,080. Also, the death toll has been 5542. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,881. At the same time, the death toll is 9,846.

The number of infected in Assam is 33,467. So far, 760 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 45,024. The death toll has reached 6092 here. While the number of 27,717 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 5,255.