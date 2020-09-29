Covid 19 Update: Corona graph declines, total number of infected reached 61 million

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 776 people have died in the country from Corona in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 70,589 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 9,47,576 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 96,318 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 61,45,292 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: How long will Coronavirus Vaccine come to India? Health Minister told deadline

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,65,455. At the same time, 35,751 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 27,123. Also, the number of deaths has been 5272 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,306. At the same time, the death toll is 9,383.

The number of infected in Assam is 30,662. So far 667 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 53,953. The death toll has reached 5652 here. While the number of 25,899 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 4,837.