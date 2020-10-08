Covid 19 Update: Corona infect number reaches 68 lakh in country, 971 people dead

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 971 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time, there have been new cases of 78,524 corona. There are 9,02,425 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 1,05,526 people have died due to infection in the country. Let us know that a total of 68,35,656 corona virus cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – More than 10 thousand corona cases a day in Karnataka, other states also have bad condition

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,44,976. At the same time, 39,072 people have been confirmed dead. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 22,186. At the same time, the number of deaths has been 5616 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 45,135. At the same time, the death toll is 9,984.

The number of infected in Assam is 31,786. So far, 785 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 43,154. The death toll has reached 6200 here. While the number of 28,361 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 5,376.