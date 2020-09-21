Covid 19 Update: Corona infected number reaches around 55 lakhs in country, more than thousand deaths in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1,130 people have been killed from Corona in the country. At the same time, there have been new cases of 86,961 corona. There are 10,03,299 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 87,882 people have died due to infection in the country. Explain that a total of 54,87,581 cases of corona virus infection have been reported so far in the country. Also Read – IPL 2020: Good news for CSK fans; Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the squad after passing the Kovid test

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,91,630. At the same time, 32,671 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 32,097. Also, the number of deaths has been 4,982 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,703. At the same time, the death toll is 8,811.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,780. So far 562 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 65,954. The death toll has reached 5047 here. While the number of 24,806 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 4,359.