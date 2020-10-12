Covid 19 update: Corona infection cases exceeded 71 lakh, 816 people died in 24 hours

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 816 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 66,732 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 8,61,85 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 1,09,150 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 71,20,539 corona virus cases have been reported so far in the country. Also Read – Covid Vaccine in India: Health Minister said- The process of Feluda Paper Strip Test may begin in a few weeks

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,21,637. At the same time, 40,349 deaths have been confirmed from it. The number of infected in Delhi is 21,701. Also, the number of deaths has been 5769. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 40,095. At the same time, the death toll is 10,252.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,385. So far, 816 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 40,019. The death toll has reached 6394 here. While the number of 30,236 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,622.