Covid 19 Update: Corona infection figures exceeded 39 lakh, more than 83 thousand people infected in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1096 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time 83,341 people have been found infected. There are 8,31,124 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 68,472 people have died due to infection in the country. Let us know that so far more than 39 lakh corona virus cases have been reported in the country.

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,05,774. At the same time, 25,586 people have been confirmed dead from this. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 17,692. Also, the number of people who died is 4,500. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,070. At the same time, the death toll is 7,608.

India's # COVID19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured / discharged / migrated & 68,472 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/YjinTx57DJ – ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The number of infected in Assam is 27,303. So far, 330 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 57,598. The death toll has reached 3691 here. While the number of 24,039 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 3394.