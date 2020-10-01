Covid 19 Update: Corona infects reached 63 million, 1,181 people died in 24 hours

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1,181 people have been killed in the country from Corona in the last 24 hours. At the same time, there have been new cases of 86,821 corona. There are 9,40,705 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 98,678 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 63,12,585 corona virus infections have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in India: September worst for Corona, more than 33 thousand people lost their lives

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,59,462. At the same time, 36,662 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 26,908. Also, the death toll of 5361 people has died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,263. The death toll is 9,520.

The number of infected in Assam is 34,496. So far, 697 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 50,883. The death toll has reached 5784 here. While the number of 26,332 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 4,958.