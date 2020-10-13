Covid 19 update: Corona slows down in the country, 706 deaths in 24 hours, 55 thousand new patients confirmed

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours 706 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, there have been new cases of 55,342 corona. There are 8,38,729 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 1,09,856 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Please tell that a total of 71,75,881 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur became Corona positive, tweeted himself information

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,12,905. At the same time, 40,514 people have been confirmed dead. The number of infected in Delhi is 20,535. Also, the death toll of 5809 people has died. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 43,747. At the same time, the death toll is 10,314. Also Read – India moving towards victory in the fight against Covid-19, the graph of active cases is decreasing, but the next few months …

The number of infected in Assam is 28,439. So far 826 people have been confirmed dead. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 38,815. The death toll has reached 6438 here. While the number of 30,604 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the number of deaths has reached 5,682. Also Read – Study Revealed: Corona Virus Can Live For 28 Days On Mobile Screen And Bank Note, Learn Full News