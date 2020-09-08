Covid 19 update: Corona virus has the highest 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, about 76 thousand new patients came out

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 1133 people have died in the country from Corona. At the same time 75,809 people have been found infected. There are 8,83,697 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 72,775 people have died due to infection so far in the country. Please tell that a total of 42,80,423 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – WHO warns again – Coronavirus is not the last pandemic, we will have future …

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,37,292. At the same time, it has confirmed 27,027 deaths. The number of infected in Delhi is 20,543. Also, the number of people who died is 4,599. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 51,215. At the same time, the death toll is 7,925.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,798. So far, 370 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 62,144. The death toll has reached 3976 here. In West Bengal, the number of 23,216 infected people has been confirmed, while the death toll has reached 3620.