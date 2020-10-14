Covid 19 Update: Death toll from corona infection crosses 1 lakh 10 thousand, total infected more than 72 lakh

Covid 19 Update: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been recorded from Corona in the country. At the same time, 63,509 new cases of corona have been reported. There are 8,26,876 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far 1,10,586 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 72,39,509 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Private classes reduce fees by at least 20% if classes are running online – know what is the full court order

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,05,884. At the same time, 40,701 deaths have been confirmed from it. At the same time, the number of infected in Delhi is 21,490. Also, the number of deaths has been 5854. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 43,239. At the same time, the death toll is 10,371.

The number of infected in Assam is 28,897. So far, 830 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 38,082. The death toll has reached 6466 here. While the number of 30,988 infected have been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 5,744.