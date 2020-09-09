Covid 19 Update: Horror figures of Corona come back, more than 89 thousand infected, thousands died

new Delhi: The latest figures of corona infection have arrived in the country. According to the data released by the Health Department, 1115 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time 89,706 people have been found infected. There are 8,97,394 active cases of corona virus in the country. So far, a total of 73,890 people have died due to infection in the country. Please tell that a total of 43,70,129 corona virus infection cases have been reported in the country so far. Also Read – Corona cases doubled in Rajdhani, now Arvind Kejriwal will call Delhiites

If we talk about the states, the number of active cases in Maharashtra has reached 2,43,809. At the same time, 27,407 people have been confirmed dead from this. The number of infected in Delhi is 22,377. Also, the number of people who died is 4,618 people. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 50,213. The death toll is 8,012.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 43 lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases & 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured / discharged / migrated & 73,890 deaths: Ministry of Health

The number of infected in Assam is 29,206. So far, 378 deaths have been confirmed. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 63,256. The death toll has reached 4047 here. While the number of 23,254 infected people has been confirmed in West Bengal, the death toll has reached 3,677.